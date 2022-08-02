 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aug. 1, 2022: Good moisture week in area

People are also reading…

We had a good moisture week in our neighborhood. Our friends to the north and west had a rough go at it this past week but hopefully not much damage or loss of life for them. There are a few planes and helicopters in the neighborhood finishing up fungicide on the later planted corn. Beans are starting to hit that threshold and I’m betting we will see the ground rigs running around next week. Sold a few bushels on the small rally last week to start getting the bins ready for the upcoming harvest.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News