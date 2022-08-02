Aug. 1, 2022: Good moisture week in area

People are also reading…
We had a good moisture week in our neighborhood. Our friends to the north and west had a rough go at it this past week but hopefully not much damage or loss of life for them. There are a few planes and helicopters in the neighborhood finishing up fungicide on the later planted corn. Beans are starting to hit that threshold and I’m betting we will see the ground rigs running around next week. Sold a few bushels on the small rally last week to start getting the bins ready for the upcoming harvest.