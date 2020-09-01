We ended up getting between 0.1 and 0.4 inches of rain thanks to the hurricane. Too bad some people had to get so much destruction to help us get a little bit of rain to help finish the soybeans better. We are not sure what final soybean yields will be since there are a lot of pods but many only have one or two beans in them instead of three or four. It has been a strange year. The corn is starting to dry off, but different fields have varying looks of maturity.
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Walter Wetzel Jr. farmed with his brother, David, near Waterloo.
Cropwatch Newsletter Signup
For Sale
Custom Services
- Updated
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy