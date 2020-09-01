We ended up getting between 0.1 and 0.4 inches of rain thanks to the hurricane. Too bad some people had to get so much destruction to help us get a little bit of rain to help finish the soybeans better. We are not sure what final soybean yields will be since there are a lot of pods but many only have one or two beans in them instead of three or four. It has been a strange year. The corn is starting to dry off, but different fields have varying looks of maturity.