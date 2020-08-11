Well, we got a little over an inch of rain overnight on Aug. 9, so we will be able to continue mowing fast-growing grass. We drove past the soybean field that was planted in March by neighbors checking out their new planter. You can notice a change toward maturity in that field.  Some corn husks are starting to change to a fall color, so I guess harvest, especially of corn, will not be late this year.  There is no black layer on corn yet, but kernels are very solid. Double-crop soybeans are looking good.  