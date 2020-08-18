Who would have thought that a wind that started out in the plains and did so much destruction in Iowa would have made it all the way to Monroe County, Illinois, just south of St Louis? Driving around Sunday morning (Aug. 16), we saw only a small amount of crop damaged but that corn was flat on the ground. However, previously we had a top of a tree in our yard taken out which eliminated our power from Monday evening till shortly after noon on Thursday.
Walter Wetzel Jr. farmed with his brother, David, near Waterloo.
