Another fairly quiet week on the farm. We had fungicide applied on some soybean acres. All of our beans look very good. There aren’t many beans in our area that I’ve seen that don’t look good. We just have to hope it holds until harvest. Our corn, which was planted relatively late compared to most in our area, really looks good. We cleaned out wheat bins this week, which was a bit warm, but it’s done and our wheat crop proved to be one of the best in our farm’s history. On a final note, we harvested one of the most appreciated crops our farm produces: sweet corn. We got lucky with some timely precipitation, and it was a nice treat for many people in the area.
August 2, 2021: Sweet corn a most appreciated crop