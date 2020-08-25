The neighbor’s soybeans that were planted in March testing a new planter are starting to lose their leaves. Corn husks are drying off and you can find black layer on some corn. I saw one small patch on sandy ground that had been combined. Where the herbicides didn’t work weeds are enjoying the hot weather and growing profusely. Hummingbirds are tanking up on sugar water, which they usually do before they leave for their flight south.
Walter Wetzel Jr. farmed with his brother, David, near Waterloo.
