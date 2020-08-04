Since the last report it has rained almost every day. Fields and yards are totally saturated. We hope this is OK for the crops. We noticed the next planting of sweet corn did not pollinate very good — hope the field corn was not affected as much as the sweet corn. Soybeans are blossoming. Hope they are OK with constant rain. I never complain about too much rain as I am old enough to know that too much rain is better than no rain at all — as long as it does not flood.
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Walter Wetzel Jr. farmed with his brother, David, near Waterloo.
Cropwatch Newsletter Signup
For Sale
Farm Machinery
$1,500
- Updated
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy