Sprayers were still busy around my area this week. From spraying double crop to applying fungicide, there was a lot of action. Overall, in my opinion, most fields still look really strong. I have seen a couple of corn fields that are visibly stressed, but those are the exceptions. We are not in desperate need of a rain, but we sure wouldn’t turn one down either. Some corn might be a month or so away from a combine running through it. Neighbors I have talked to are beginning preparations for harvest. That’s where we are on our farm. Took a breath for a couple of weeks and will now gear up to have some fun this fall.
August 9, 2021: Wouldn't turn down a rain