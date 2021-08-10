 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
August 9, 2021: Wouldn't turn down a rain

August 9, 2021: Wouldn't turn down a rain

  • Updated

Sprayers were still busy around my area this week. From spraying double crop to applying fungicide, there was a lot of action. Overall, in my opinion, most fields still look really strong. I have seen a couple of corn fields that are visibly stressed, but those are the exceptions. We are not in desperate need of a rain, but we sure wouldn’t turn one down either. Some corn might be a month or so away from a combine running through it. Neighbors I have talked to are beginning preparations for harvest. That’s where we are on our farm. Took a breath for a couple of weeks and will now gear up to have some fun this fall.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News