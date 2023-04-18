People are also reading…
Mark Eddleman farms in Dongola in Union County with his wife, Janice. It is a family operation, run with his brother, Dana, and son, Tyler. Dana’s daughter, Karlie, also helps out, and he has a son Seth, who is a freshman in high school. They typically plant corn, wheat and soybeans, along with specialty crops like white corn. They raise some cows and do a bit of custom baling hay and straw. Eddleman is the Union County Farm Bureau president and serves on the board of Southern FS.