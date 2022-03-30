Wes Fritsche grew up learning the farming trade from his father and brothers. He graduated from Rend Lake College in 2001 and worked as a diesel mechanic for nine years. In 2010 he began farming full time with his father-in-law, growing corn, soybeans and wheat. He also manages a small beef herd with Dana, his wife of 18 years. A Washington County Farm Bureau director, Lively Grove Township trustee and Tilden Presbyterian Church trustee, he enjoys being involved in the community. When not in the fields, he and his wife enjoy camping and watching their two boys, Rhett and Gage, play baseball and basketball and squeezing in an antique tractor pull or two with his John Deere 4010.
Introducing Wes Fritsche