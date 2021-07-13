Dry and hot was the story for the majority of the week in my area. Sprayers were in the fields all over. Fungicide application from the air and by land also occurred this week. That was the majority of the field work being done, as everyone has the replanting wrapped up, I assume. On our farm we got just over 2 inches of rain overnight Friday through Saturday evening. I have not heard of any crop damage despite some strong winds. Showers continue to dot the radar, so hopefully everyone who needs some rain gets it.
July 12, 2021: Dry, hot before Saturday rain