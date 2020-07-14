The weather is really hot, as probably everybody knows. We decided to harvest two ears of field corn to hold us out until sweet corn is ready. It has been so long since we did that that we didn’t realize that you have to harvest it when the silks are somewhat yellow yet. It was edible but not as good as I remember as a kid many years ago. At this point, corn and soybeans are looking good but we don’t know how long they can hang on without additional moisture. Do your best to stay in the shade and stay cool.
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Walter Wetzel Jr. farmed with his brother, David, near Waterloo.
Cropwatch Newsletter Signup
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy