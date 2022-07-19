July 18, 2022: Showers ease concerns

People are also reading…
It was warm and dry last week but weekend showers eased some concerned farmers. I was able to travel around the southern part of the state and realized how blessed we are in our neighborhood. Some fields not too far away haven’t had an inch since the first part of June and look pretty tough. The helicopter showed up and top-dressed the corn this week. A couple years ago the helicopter had to take a break for spraying corn to go help dry out the tractor pulling track for the Washington County Fair. The rains held off long enough for all the tractor pulling to get done, and I’m happy to say that I brought home a couple ribbons this year.