The weather is hot but we got enough rain the last week to make the crops look good and feel good. The humidity is high so it is uncomfortable for people and livestock. Sweet corn got going a little late this year but it is now ready and tastes very good. Grass growing had slowed down but with the rain the middle of last week, we can start mowing again. Tame blackberries are ripe and we have a farm dog who has a berry palate. She doesn’t care if they are black or red. She goes through the patch picking and eating. We prefer the black ones – much sweeter!!
Walter Wetzel Jr. farmed with his brother, David, near Waterloo.
