July 25, 2022: Best part of week -- it's over!

The best part of this week is that it’s over and we have rain and cooler temps forecasted for next week. The crops made it through the week, but it was a struggle. I had one farmer tell me that he thought his double-crop beans were getting cooked to death with the extreme heat. The dry weather will give us a chance to get some waterway work done without the fear of getting stuck. That’s always a plus. Hopefully the forecast holds out and we get some precipitation next week.

