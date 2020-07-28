Thanks to the spotty showers we have been having, the crops seem to be doing very well in our area. Double-crop beans have been sprayed. Some fields in the area have waterhemp, but overall things look pretty good. Lawns are growing very fast again. Some corn has been sprayed with fungicides. Soybeans will probably be next. Some days there is good air movement and drier air but there is a lot of dew every morning so you just have to take your chances on whether it is good to treat or not.
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Walter Wetzel Jr. farmed with his brother, David, near Waterloo.
Cropwatch Newsletter Signup
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy