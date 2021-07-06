 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
July 5, 2021: Crops got 'much-needed drink'

July 5, 2021: Crops got 'much-needed drink'

  • Updated

Well, we got a much-needed drink. Over a couple of days we got about an inch of rain on our farm. Sprayers have been running on many farms over the past week. We already have double-crop beans starting to emerge, and this rain will undoubtedly help that along. Overall crop conditions in our area seem to be good. So for now we are just settling in for the summer and keeping an eye on things. Taking a breath now that the machinery is sitting idle for a bit. 

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News