Well, we got a much-needed drink. Over a couple of days we got about an inch of rain on our farm. Sprayers have been running on many farms over the past week. We already have double-crop beans starting to emerge, and this rain will undoubtedly help that along. Overall crop conditions in our area seem to be good. So for now we are just settling in for the summer and keeping an eye on things. Taking a breath now that the machinery is sitting idle for a bit.
July 5, 2021: Crops got 'much-needed drink'