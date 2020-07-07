The double-crop soybeans are up and looking good, except for some areas where voles are snacking on them. Most of the corn is either tasseled or tasseling. Rain showers have really helped. Tasseling is very uneven in fields where wet spots slowed corn development. Soybeans are starting to bloom and some fields have waterhemp appearing where dicamba was not able to be used.
Walter Wetzel Jr. farmed with his brother, David, near Waterloo.
