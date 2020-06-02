The first planted corn is shading the rows. Some corn where there has been too much water looks yellow. We noticed some wheat today does not look good. The ground is totally saturated with water, and it might be drowning. We need to have our agronomist check. It was treated with fungicide, but we had over 5 inches of rain the week of May 24, some of which came slow. We were able to side dress no-till corn May 31. We hope the ground will dry out enough to allow planting soybeans June 1. Soybeans that are planted look good. The Mississippi River is over flood stage.
Walter Wetzel Jr. farmed with his brother, David, near Waterloo.
