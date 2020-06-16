The hot, sunny almost dry week has made a stunning recovery of the corn and soybean plants. We think most of the post spraying has been accomplished. Wheat is almost ready to combine. Some of the areas of the fields that had a white cast to them either from too much rain or possibly frost have dry, shrunken kernels, but the wheat that kept its color has plump tough kernels yet. It may be ready about the time the rain starts again. The horseradish is also doing much better. If the weather stays drier then we possibly won’t have to mow lawns more than once a week.
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Walter Wetzel Jr. farmed with his brother, David, near Waterloo.
For Sale
Farm Machinery
2015-JD-1775NT:12-30 electric-drive, high-speed tubes, dawn-hydraulic down-force, spiked-closing wheels, less than
$125,500
- Updated
