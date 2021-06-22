 Skip to main content
June 21, 2021: Wheat harvest has begun

Wheat harvest has begun in our area. I’ve heard really good numbers from test weights to yields. We are planning on starting in our wheat on Monday, weather permitting. We have dried out quickly, and a rain would not hurt us at all. Crops are looking fair. I’ve noticed some corn showing some stress, but nothing serious at this point. A lot of beans were sprayed around us over the past few days. I’d say our beans are about a week from closing the rows with canopy. Everything is growing and progressing well. 

