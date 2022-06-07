June 6, 2022: Fields dry, week starts early

Fields dried out rather quickly, and our week started off on Sunday afternoon with side-dressing anhydrous on corn. The neighborhood was very busy with farmers taking advantage of a window of opportunity before the forecast was calling for rain. We were able to side-dress the corn, post spray the corn, and spot on a few beans in the flat areas that didn’t like all the rains last week. Next week looks like more rain, but that will give us time to get the final prep work for wheat harvest done as the wheat fields have really started to turn that amber color.
