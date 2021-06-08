 Skip to main content
June 7, 2021: 6 inches of rain in a week

Well, we had a soggy past few days. I think our farm saw a little over 6 inches of rain total over the past week. The forecast for this upcoming week looks like we are going to have to deal with some more. Crops still look real good. Corn has shot up nicely. Obviously we are dealing with some standing water and that impact is unknown. I’d say filling in some holes will be in our future. The wheat has turned quickly. I’d say we are about two weeks away from having a combine in the field. As always, good luck and stay safe.

