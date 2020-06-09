The Mississippi River is just a hair below flood stage. We hope rains next week that are left over from the tropical storm don’t make it go crazy. Some wheat is getting close to harvest. There appears to be white areas in some of the fields. I haven’t been able to determine if they are from wet spots or possibly from the frost from maybe a month ago. Most of the corn and soybeans are planted. A lot of corn does not look the best, and it doesn’t seem to make any difference whether it was no-till or conventionally planted. If it gets a little drier and the sun shines, maybe it will all start looking better.
Walter Wetzel Jr. farmed with his brother, David, near Waterloo.
