Walter Wetzel farmed with his brother, David, near Waterloo. His wife, Pat, was their bookkeeper and combine operator when needed. They have no-tilled their “hill ground” for many years. They did minimum till on corn and no-till on soybeans in the Mississippi River bottoms. This year they are having a young man farm most of the land. They will help him some and finish farming some leased land. Walter and Pat will also farm a tract operated by their corporation, which they continued after they sold their dairy cows in 1999.