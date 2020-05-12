Not a lot accomplished this past week except for some nitrogen being side dressed on no-till corn. I saw one farmer planting soybeans May 7 on ground that had been opened up on Saturday. As long as units were down it looked pretty respectable, but when the planter was raised at the end of the field it did not look good. Soybeans that were planted earlier are coming up, but some spots may need to be replanted where there was too much compaction or where water holes filled in. Warm, dry weather would be much appreciated by crops and farmers. We have to wait and see if frost bothered the wheat or corn that definitely got frosted.
