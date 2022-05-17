May 15, 2022: Wheat pollinates, farmers spray

The weather forecast held up this week and many people took advantage of it. With the warmer temperatures and sunshine, the wheat started to pollinate, and farmers reacted to it and made one more trip across those wheat fields spraying for head scab. Sunshine and wind Monday and Tuesday started drying fields, and they were ready to be prepped for planting. Planters emerged from the sheds mid-week and planting got underway. Rain chances in the forecast for next week, so it looks like we will be trying to dodge rain drops again.
