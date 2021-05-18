 Skip to main content
May 17, 2021: It got 'real busy, real quick'

Well, we finally got the planters into some dirt this week. Things fired up on Thursday. And that seemed to be the case for everyone around me who still had something to do. Fungicide was applied to wheat early in the week in our neck of the woods. I think most of that got completed. It got real busy, real quick on our farm and it was a welcome event. We are watching the sky but the rain has held off for now, so we will roll as long as allowed. Stay safe and good luck.

