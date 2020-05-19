Had a heavy rain late Saturday afternoon, May 16. We were almost to the point of being able to plant soybeans and sidedress corn again. Since that heavy rain it has been lightly raining and we are now up to over three-fourths of an inch. Other parts of the county had a lot more. All we can do now is just wait for it to dry out again. Luckily, we got the wheat fungicide on a week ago. Our first corn is in the V-5 stage and looking good. The first soybeans are out of the ground. Some headlands with extra compaction may need some beans added. It just does not work well to plant crops when the ground is not dry enough.
Walter Wetzel Jr. farmed with his brother, David, near Waterloo.
