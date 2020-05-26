Corn is growing slow due to the cold temperatures. Does USDA have any information as to whether corn growing this slow will definitely make the 10 bushels more per acre than the bushels produced last year? We do know that every plant did not come up within three days of each other, which I remember a past winner of the corn yield contest said was needed for top yields. Corn and soybeans need their post spraying for weed control, which seems to be impossible due to wet conditions. It is just warm enough that soybeans do keep emerging — those that have been planted. Hay making is impossible. 