May 23, 2022: Two planters working on beans

We were able to finish up corn on Sunday and many neighbors are finishing or near finishing as well. With the corn planter backed in the shed it was time to turn our attention to soybeans. We took both rigs to the field and really covered some acres. One problem with taking two planters to the field is the sprayer keeping up. The rains mid-week weren't widespread but if you got under one it opened up and got nasty. The winter wheat seems to have withstood the winds fairly well and was thankful for the rains giving it a much-needed drink.
