As I write this May 21, we are getting ready to get back in the fields after a timely rain event. We got a good slow rain that soaked in. We got a lot done in a short amount of time. With another big push we will be very close to getting everything in the ground on our farm. Corn fields look really good from what I’ve seen. Some early beans look a little spotty, but I’m sure these temps will get the rest of them up. Wheat all over looks very good from a pickup going down the road. I haven’t walked any fields but all fields look outstanding from the highway. Stay safe and good luck.
May 24, 2021: Had a good, slow, soaking rain