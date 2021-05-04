May 3, 2021: Dodging raindrops, trying to be patient

It seems like the rains kept most people idle in the fields this week. As I write this on Sunday morning (May 2) there are some sprinkles hitting the window. Our planters still haven’t been put in the dirt yet. Most people in my immediate area are well on their way. More corn is popping up every day, and from what I’ve seen it all looks good. I have yet to see beans up. I’ve heard of some but have not laid eyes upon them. As of now, we are still dodging raindrops and are getting more eager to roll. We’re trying to be patient, but the calendar isn’t slowing down. Good luck and stay safe.
