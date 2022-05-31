 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May 30, 2022: Spotty rains not all bad

This week has been a slow one for us. Spotty rains have had their eyes on us for the past week. It wasn’t all bad though. The every-other-day rains kept the ground moist and helped bring the beans up that we planted last week. With a week out of the fields, we got to do a little maintenance on some equipment that was Band-Aided together until a rainy day. Corn appears to be up and off to a good start and ready for some side-dressed nitrogen when the fields dry out. Winter wheat heads look big, and the grain looks full as it loses the dark green and starts to ripen.

