We finished planting on our farm this week. We put in some hours and with some really good luck got it done in a short amount of time. The majority of our crops have begun to emerge within four or five days of planting, which is quicker than any of us can remember. But we are definitely not complaining. We got a shower overnight on Tuesday and another Wednesday evening. As I write this on Thursday we are looking at a storm getting ready to roll through. The wheat has started to turn, so that will be the next thing on the agenda. Nice to be done and take a breath. A few neighbors have some planting to finish up, but if I had to guess, I’d say the majority are done. As always, be safe and good luck.
May 31, 2021: Planting done, crop coming up quick