 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May 31, 2021: Planting done, crop coming up quick

May 31, 2021: Planting done, crop coming up quick

  • Updated

We finished planting on our farm this week. We put in some hours and with some really good luck got it done in a short amount of time. The majority of our crops have begun to emerge within four or five days of planting, which is quicker than any of us can remember. But we are definitely not complaining. We got a shower overnight on Tuesday and another Wednesday evening. As I write this on Thursday we are looking at a storm getting ready to roll through. The wheat has started to turn, so that will be the next thing on the agenda. Nice to be done and take a breath. A few neighbors have some planting to finish up, but if I had to guess, I’d say the majority are done. As always, be safe and good luck.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News