May 9, 2022: Off to a screaming start

Everybody was off to a screaming start this week, getting as much tillage, spraying and anhydrous done as possible and even some acres planted. The rains set in again, sending the tractors and sprayers to the sheds. I was able to swap stories with other local farmers at some of my boy’s baseball games this week, and it’s good to hear that some areas are in good shape and are ahead of the game with many acres planted. I’ve said it before, but this coming week looks to be warmer and drier. I'm hoping that we are off to the races and getting some acres planted by this time next week.
Recently Listed