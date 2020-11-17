We are getting manure hauled out of the barn. We got rained out Saturday. Washed up the combine, put on some fertilizer and had some vertical tillage since we last talked. It’s been kind of crappy weather, but we are enjoying some time off in the tree stand. No luck yet but seen a few decent deer out, but nothing big enough yet.
