Humidity is down, beans are drying and the ground is drying. There are many soybeans to be harvested yet; many of them double-crop. It is 24 degrees this morning, Nov. 2. Winter feels early right now, but we may have an Indian summer coming. Even though they tell us they can, I don’t think anyone has really learned how to totally predict the weather. We just have to be ready to do things when it works to do them. 