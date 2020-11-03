Humidity is down, beans are drying and the ground is drying. There are many soybeans to be harvested yet; many of them double-crop. It is 24 degrees this morning, Nov. 2. Winter feels early right now, but we may have an Indian summer coming. Even though they tell us they can, I don’t think anyone has really learned how to totally predict the weather. We just have to be ready to do things when it works to do them.
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Walter Wetzel Jr. farmed with his brother, David, near Waterloo.
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy