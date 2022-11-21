Nov. 21, 2022: It was winter all week

People are also reading…
It was only a one-season week this week and that season was winter. We woke Saturday morning to 6-plus inches of snow on the ground. It really caught everybody off guard. Lots of equipment was left in the field on Friday night anticipating a workday on Saturday, but that didn’t pan out. The snow did leave, and field work continued by mid-week. The temps have been below freezing at night but always seem to get above freezing during the day. Looking around the neighborhood and only able to find a few standing crops yet, but those guys are about ready to wrap it up.