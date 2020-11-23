Some people in the area would probably like to do some tillage yet. We had a good rain last weekend and will probably get a good rain again this weekend. It appears almost all harvest has been completed in this area. Humidity was very low yesterday (Nov. 19) and there was a report of a soybean stubble field burning. There was also a report of a soybean field catching on fire from a combine fire. When the humidity is very low we have to be more aware. 