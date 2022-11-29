Nov. 28, 2022: This year was not so easy as last

People are also reading…
We started 2022 anticipating that it wasn’t going to be like last year. 2021 was an easy year except for deciding where to go with all the crop. This year was not so easy. It started with a wet early spring. We were glad we had cover crops in the ground helping hold the soil together and in place. Winter wheat was hanging in there through the wet feet and small application windows for nitrogen and fungicide. Then the water spigot shut off and crops were planted and wheat was harvested at record pace. We were gathering small rains to help the crops hold on through the summer heat. In the end we were able to harvest a slightly above-average crop.