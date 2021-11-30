 Skip to main content
Nov. 29, 2021: Change, adaptation remain constant

  • Updated

This year on our farm seemed to echo the past few: unpredictable. Planting went well — we covered a lot of acres in a little period of time. We were on the verge of getting too dry, then the rain would come and keep things pushing along. Our wheat proved to be the best our farm has probably ever raised. We began our fall harvest in the last week of September. Beans were nothing to brag about compared to the last few years, but we couldn’t complain either. The corn numbers were also the highest numbers that our farm has ever seen. This year seemed to prove the one constant in farming and life — change and the ability to adapt.

CropWatch Weekly Update

