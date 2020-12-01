Other than being cold and wet when crops were being planted here last spring, the season turned out fairly well, for those who did not take the advice of all the grain marketing experts who were sure that we were going to have bountiful crops because of all the good weather. As we all know now, their predictions did not come to fruition. The weather allowed everyone to get done with harvest in a timely manner; however, some of the early fall or late summer dry weather prevented some cover crops from doing as good this fall as we would have liked. Yields in this area were a little above average, and being located south of St. Louis on the Mississippi River, our grain prices are usually above average. Wheat in this area is not a big money maker, but if you grow an early variety, harvest it early, and dry it you can get soybeans to yield very well. This gives you an extra crop to harvest and the wheat crop also serves as a cover crop to help with soil conservation.
We have to remember in these times the most important thing is the health of your family. So, do whatever you feel is the best things to keep your family safe and healthy because next year will be another year. No matter who ends up being the president, we can always look to the future and be glad that we are in the greatest country on earth.