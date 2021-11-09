Nov,. 8, 2021: Double-crop beans good considering conditions

This week saw more progress on our farm. Started cutting some double-crop beans just to get on drier ground. They are proving to be very good considering the conditions in which they were planted. I think we are under 300 acres left to finish up. Hoping to dodge a rain they are calling for late in the week, but we take what comes at this time of year. Have heard of a couple neighbors that are done harvesting. Most are near completion. Short work windows and less than ideal conditions can make for tense situations. Good luck to all.
