Nov,. 8, 2021: Double-crop beans good considering conditions

This week saw more progress on our farm. Started cutting some double-crop beans just to get on drier ground. They are proving to be very good considering the conditions in which they were planted. I think we are under 300 acres left to finish up. Hoping to dodge a rain they are calling for late in the week, but we take what comes at this time of year. Have heard of a couple neighbors that are done harvesting. Most are near completion. Short work windows and less than ideal conditions can make for tense situations. Good luck to all. 

