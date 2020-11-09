Sometimes it is hard to work with the weather. Harvest was aided by low humidity and no rain, so at this point where we have some soybeans in flat storage, we are trying to add moisture back into the beans by running the fans when there is humidity. This works in flat storage but is risky in a grain bin since the beans can expand and possibly compromise the grain bin. We tried planting a waterway when we planted wheat, but excessive rain created a ditch so we will try in the spring to redo the waterway and replant it.
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Walter Wetzel Jr. farmed with his brother, David, near Waterloo.
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy