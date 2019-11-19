We got 1.5 inches of snow this past week and some very cold temperatures, like many of the rest of you. There are some farmers in the area trying to harvest beans and corn the last couple of days. The crops are not drying, and most of the fields are pretty muddy. We are hoping to finish our 80 acres of double-crop beans this week. The cold weather has started to bring a large number of snow geese. They like to come down to this area and eat the wheat in our fields during the winter. Along with the snow geese, we are also seeing more eagles in the area.