We had 0.4 inches of rain over three days this week. There are a few farmers that have completed this year's harvest, but most everyone around the area has some crops still in the fields. We have fewer than 100 acres of double-crop beans to go as of the evening of Nov. 10. We have had some combine issues the last couple of days, or we might have been finished. The scenery is changing, with hundreds of thousands of grackle black birds showing up in the area, filling the air and making fields black. We've also started to see geese coming down from the north to spend the winter here.