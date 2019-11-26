This has been a very challenging year to farm around here. It feels really good to be finished with the 2019 harvest! Many of our neighbors are not finished yet, but are getting close. Our corn yields were above average with our early planting, while our full-crop beans and our double-crop beans were below average for this area. Our winter wheat has really been burned back from that extra cold weather we had a couple of weeks ago. Hoping that the weather cooperates for everyone to finish harvesting and enjoy the coming holidays. It's been fun to share our farming this year and to read the other reports.