 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 10, 2022: 'Grind pushes on'

People are also reading…

The grind pushes on this week. For some reason, the beans are not all on the same page for ripping. We have found ourselves switching back and forth more often this year than we have in years past. The wheat that we have planted is still waiting on a rain to make it sprout. I’m not sure if this is the type of dust the old-timers are talking about or not, but it is definitely in the dust. Crossing our fingers and hoping the forecast holds true and we get some much-needed rain this week.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News