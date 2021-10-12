 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 11, 2021: Corn 'phenomenal,' beans not so much

Oct. 11, 2021: Corn 'phenomenal,' beans not so much

  • Updated

Harvest rolls on. We got our corn finished up at the first of the week. We made our last pass with sprinkles hitting the windshield. It rained about an inch and a half which kept us idle for a couple of days. We got started back in beans on Saturday. Wind and sun dried things up quickly. We still don’t have any wheat in the ground. Corn was phenomenal. Our beans really aren’t too impressive. Yield is all over the place. They aren’t horrible, but they aren’t anything to brag about either. 

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News