Harvest rolls on. We got our corn finished up at the first of the week. We made our last pass with sprinkles hitting the windshield. It rained about an inch and a half which kept us idle for a couple of days. We got started back in beans on Saturday. Wind and sun dried things up quickly. We still don’t have any wheat in the ground. Corn was phenomenal. Our beans really aren’t too impressive. Yield is all over the place. They aren’t horrible, but they aren’t anything to brag about either.
Oct. 11, 2021: Corn 'phenomenal,' beans not so much